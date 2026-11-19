GSIS president Wick Veloso: We have allocated P4 billion. | Photograph courtesy of GSIS

The Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) is looking to expand its investments in renewable energy while pursuing financing arrangements that would allow government agencies to acquire their own office buildings instead of relying on leased properties.

GSIS President and General Manager Jose Arnulfo “Wick” Veloso said the state pension fund is pursuing investments that generate stable returns while supporting government operations and national development.

Speaking at the Bloomberg Global Regulatory Forum 2026 in Hong Kong on 16 November, Veloso outlined a financing initiative under which GSIS could provide funds to qualified government agencies for the acquisition of office buildings.

Under the arrangement, repayments would be supported by a Multi-Year Contractual Authority (MYCA) and corresponding annual appropriations under the General Appropriations Act.

The structure is intended to provide GSIS with predictable investment returns while allowing agencies to acquire long-term assets and reduce recurring rental expenses.

“It’s hitting two birds with one stone. We are growing the fund securely while, at the same time, helping government agencies acquire their own buildings. That is nation-building,” Veloso said.

“That is a safe, consistent cash flow for us, but it also allows us to help the rest of the government have their own assets, their own properties,” he added.

The initiative reflects GSIS' strategy of using its financial resources to support public sector development while protecting the retirement funds of government workers and pensioners.

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Renewable energy investments

Veloso also identified renewable energy as a potential investment area as GSIS seeks to diversify its portfolio across domestic and international markets.

He said green investments could provide sustainable returns while contributing to the Philippines' transition toward cleaner energy sources and helping address energy-related challenges, particularly during El Niño.

However, Veloso emphasized that investment expansion must remain consistent with GSIS' obligation to safeguard its funds and provide long-term benefits to members and pensioners.

He also credited the GSIS Board of Trustees, management and employees for supporting initiatives aimed at improving the welfare of the pension fund's stakeholders.

Global investment ambitions

Veloso said GSIS aims to become a globally competitive institutional investor through a diversified portfolio of investments.

He discussed the pension fund's strategy during a panel titled “Capital Markets in Transition: Public and Private Capital Formation.”

Other panelists included Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman George Karatzias, Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited Head of Listing Katherine Ng, and Citibank N.A. UAE Chief Executive Officer Shamsa Al Falasi.

The discussion was moderated by Bloomberg LP European Director Constantin Cotzias.