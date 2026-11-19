IMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva arrives to deliver a keynote speech ahead of the IMF/WB Spring Meetings at IMF headquarters in Washington, DC. Trade disruptions ‘incur costs,’ Georgieva said, adding that the Fund now expects ‘notable’ markdowns to growth but no recession.

Southeast Asian economies could increase their combined gross domestic product by 4.3 percent and generate four million additional jobs by removing non-tariff trade barriers, International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said.

The gains would come from deeper trade among regional economies, including wider trade in services supported by the Digital Economy Framework Agreement (DEFA), she said on the sidelines of the ASEAN Summit in Manila.

“We calculated that ASEAN can add 4.3 percent of GDP (gross domestic product) to its economy by eliminating non-tariff barriers, of which two and a half percent would come from trading services, and that is where this digital economy framework agreement is going to be very, very positive. This all will create four million additional jobs for people in ASEAN,” Georgieva said.

The IMF chief urged member states to increase trade with one another, noting that while their economies actively participate in global commerce, trade within the region remains below its potential.

“ASEAN still has enormous potential to trade more within ASEAN. These are open economies. They trade actively with the rest of the world but not so actively among themselves,” she said.

Georgieva said accelerating regional integration was a priority of the summit, as deeper economic ties could support growth and improve living standards across member states.

She also welcomed the DEFA, signed in Manila on 14 November, describing it as a major step toward expanding regional commerce.

"I am very impressed by the achievements in this year's summit. The Digital Economy Framework Agreement (DEFA) is a tremendous plus for ASEAN," she said.

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The framework is intended to improve digital connectivity and facilitate cross-border economic activity by speeding up transactions, lowering costs and helping businesses operate more efficiently across regional markets. Georgieva said it would help accelerate trade, particularly in services.

For the Philippines, stronger economic ties with neighboring countries could improve resilience against external shocks while creating opportunities for investment, trade and employment.

Georgieva also cited the country's young population, creative workforce and ability to adapt to emerging technologies as advantages.