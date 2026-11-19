The defense team of Vice President Sara Duterte is aiming to complete its presentation of evidence in her impeachment trial by December, with five to six more witnesses expected to take the stand next month, counsel Michael Poa said Thursday.

Poa said the defense would present four witnesses this week before proceeding with what he described as potentially its final batch of witnesses in December. The timeline, however, would depend on the Senate's schedule and the availability of the witnesses.

"I'm waiting for the schedule of the 24 for December and then we'll see from there. Mga nasa ganoon talaga. We'll have four this week and then probably five to six next week, I mean December," Poa told reporters.

He said he hoped the Senate would provide an indication of its December hearing dates by Thursday or Friday so the defense could plan its remaining presentation.

Poa also expressed a preference for shorter hearings, saying participants were already tired from the proceedings.

"To be honest, I'd prefer kung hindi whole day kasi I think everyone pagod. But we'll see how it goes," he said.

He added that the defense was prepared to dispense with witnesses whose testimonies it considered unnecessary to avoid prolonging the trial.

"Sa atin naman, as you can see, as long as we can dispense with other witnesses, we just dispense para hindi na makatagal o hindi na maka-delay," Poa said.

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The defense began presenting its evidence on Nov. 9 after the House prosecution rested its case. The impeachment proceedings are now focused on Article II, which accuses Duterte of unexplained wealth, alleged discrepancies in her Statements of Assets, Liabilities and Net Worth, and failure to divest business interests.