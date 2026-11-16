The Philippines' local milk production surged by nearly 30 percent in the first nine months of the year, driven partly by stronger demand from the Department of Education's (DepEd) milk feeding program, although domestic supply continues to meet only a fraction of the country's dairy requirements.

Latest government data showed that local milk production reached 41.46 million liters as of the third quarter of 2026, up 29.69 percent from 31.97 million liters in the same period last year.

In absolute terms, domestic production increased by approximately 9.49 million liters year-on-year, reflecting higher output from local dairy farms.

The National Dairy Authority (NDA) attributed part of the increase to DepEd's milk feeding program, which encouraged dairy farmers to expand production to meet institutional demand.

"One of the reasons for the increase is DepEd's milk feeding program, which prompted dairy farmers to increase their output," the NDA said on Monday.

Despite the improvement, the country's milk sufficiency rate stood at only 2.46 percent, highlighting its continued heavy reliance on imported dairy products to meet domestic requirements.

The figures underscore the substantial room for expansion in the local dairy industry, particularly as government-backed feeding programs create additional demand for locally produced milk.

Dairy cattle accounted for the largest share of domestic milk production at 21.86 million liters, representing 52.72 percent of total output.

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Dairy carabaos followed with 15.64 million liters, equivalent to 37.74 percent, while dairy goats contributed 3.96 million liters, or 9.54 percent.

However, the increase in milk production came despite a contraction in the country's dairy animal inventory.

The total dairy animal population declined by 3.04 percent to 149,544 heads as of September 2026 from 154,233 heads a year earlier.

The decline was largely driven by a 17.84 percent reduction in dairy carabao inventory to 66,943 heads from 81,482 heads.