The Department of Agriculture-Philippine Rice Research Institute (DA-PhilRice) warned Sunday that continued rice wastage could undermine efforts to secure the country’s food supply, even as farmers work to increase domestic production.

The agency said producing more rice alone would not guarantee food security unless consumers also reduce wastage and use locally produced grains better.

DA-PhilRice Los Baños Director Rhemilyn Z. Relado-Sevilla said unnecessary food waste represents lost agricultural resources and rice that could otherwise help meet domestic demand.

“Ensuring enough rice for Filipinos is not solely about increasing production. While farmers continue working to improve rice supply, consumers also have a role in preventing unnecessary wastage.

Every grain of rice that is produced but ends up being thrown away represents food that could have been consumed and resources that could have been put to better use,” she said.

Thus, PhilRice urged households to adopt more responsible consumption habits, including avoiding food waste, buying locally produced rice and choosing healthier varieties.

The agency stressed that reducing wastage could help maximize available rice supplies while complementing government efforts to raise farm productivity and strengthen the domestic rice industry.

PhilRice also encouraged consumers to consider alternative rice varieties to improve nutrition and expand their choices beyond conventional white rice.

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Henry Corpuz, PhilRice officer-in-charge deputy executive director for research and Healthier Rice Program lead, cited the nutritional benefits of brown, black, red, low-glycemic, and high-zinc rice.

These varieties could help address nutritional deficiencies and health concerns, including obesity.