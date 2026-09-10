According to the Department of Agriculture ASF zoning status implemented by BAI through a color scheme, a “red” zone means a place has an infected area with confirmed cases of African Swine Fever among pigs. A “pink” zone are places near red zones or monitored areas that serve as buffers where the deadly virus is not present.

“This reclassification follows the official review of submitted narrative reports, justifications, and laboratory testing confirming no additional ASF cases occurred within the observation period, in strict compliance with Department of Agriculture Administrative Circular No. 2, Series of 2022,” Robredo said.

She added that the city government remains committed to sustaining these biosecurity measures and monitoring protocols to safeguard the local swine industry and support livestock raisers.

In August, ASF was confirmed in Naga City, specifically in Barangay Carolina. The city government and the City ASF Task Force immediately conducted depopulation, surveillance, and strict monitoring in the affected zone, as well as random checks on meat vendors and establishments at the City of Naga People's Market.

In accordance with rules set for infected areas, the city government also enforced a ban on incoming live hogs and pork-related products from high-risk areas. Hog raisers were also heavily discouraged from practicing swill feeding to curb transmission.