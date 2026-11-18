Police arrested a demonstrator on 15 November following protest held at Liwasang Bonifacio in Manila. Protesters gathered at the freedom park to stage protest against Pax Silica and arrival of US President Trump in the Philippines for ASEAN Summit 2026.

The Commission on Human Rights (CHR) reported that it held an investigation following reports of alleged human rights violations arising from protests staged by various groups in Manila, Muntinlupa City, and other areas on Sunday during the opening of the 49th ASEAN Summit hosted by the Philippines.

In its statement released Wednesday, CHR said it deployed several teams from its National Capital Region Office, Protection Office, including its Investigation Division, and Regional Office IV-B to monitor the demonstrations and respond to reports of alleged human rights violations beginning 15 November 2026.

“As part of these efforts, the Commission conducted Quick Response Operations at the Manila Police District and the Philippine National Police National Capital Region Police Office in Camp Bagong Diwa,” CHR said.

“The Commission also monitored online reports to gather additional information on the incidents,” it added.

Initial monitoring of the commission said 11 individuals were reportedly apprehended in Manila, including one minor, while more than 200 individuals were brought to Camp Bagong Diwa following the demonstrations in Muntinlupa City, including several minors.

The CHR team held on-site monitoring and observed individuals with visible injuries and noted concerns regarding congestion and ventilation in the temporary holding area.

“The Commission is likewise verifying reports of alleged mistreatment and restrictions on food deliveries intended for those apprehended,” it pointed out.

The CHR, however, reiterates that the rights to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly, guaranteed under Article III, Section 4 of the 1987 Constitution, must be respected regardless of the views expressed or policies challenged.

Also read Cayetano seeks decisive verdict in Sara impeachment trial, warns of deeper divisions

“While law enforcement authorities have a duty to maintain public order, they must exercise maximum tolerance and restraint, ensuring that any intervention complies with the principles of legality, necessity, and proportionality,” it stated.

“Persons under police custody must likewise be treated humanely, provided with adequate food, water, and medical care, and afforded their constitutional and due process rights, including access to competent and independent legal counsel,” CHR added.

CHR initially denied, vows continuous probe

The human rights commission, meanwhile, underscored the number of individuals apprehended does not diminish the obligation to observe legally prescribed periods of detention.

The CHR expressed serious concern over the initial denial of access to its lawyers and investigators at Camp Bagong Diwa on 15 November 2026, despite repeated requests and the assertion of its constitutional mandate.

“Access was granted only late that evening, after several hours of delay, allowing the team to conduct on-site monitoring,” CHR pointed out.

The Commission stressed that its investigative and visitorial powers under Article XIII, Section 18 of the Constitution must be respected, noting timely and unhindered access is essential to independently monitor the conditions and treatment of persons under police custody and ensure the protection of their human rights.

CHR maintained continuous developments and coordination with concerned authorities to verify the circumstances and legal grounds for the arrests, the status of those apprehended, and the treatment and conditions of persons under police custody, including minors.

The commission reported that it will also seek relevant police and medical records, gather accounts from concerned individuals, and examine allegations of mistreatment and restrictions on access to basic necessities.