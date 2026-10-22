(FILE PHOTO) A meat vendor chops a pork belly upon order on 18 August, 2024. The spread of African Swine Fever (ASF) in the Philippines has led to panic among hog raisers, prompting some to sell infected pigs to traders, further worsening the situation. The Bureau of Animal Industry (BAI) has intercepted several trucks carrying pigs from ASF-hit areas, and the Department of Agriculture (DA) suspects that these traders are a major source of the virus's spread. The government is set to start vaccinating pigs soon to control the outbreak, though concerns remain about the limited availability and effectiveness of vaccines. If the situation deteriorates, the government may consider importing pigs to address potential shortages.

The Department of Agriculture (DA) is considering temporary restrictions on pork imports as early as mid-November to help local hog raisers recover from declining farmgate prices and industry losses.

Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. said the department is looking at suspending the issuance of sanitary and phytosanitary import clearances (SPSICs) for selected imported pork cuts, including kasim, liempo and pigue, for two months.

The proposed suspension aims to ease pressure on domestic producers by temporarily limiting the entry of imported pork. The DA said it is also considering quantitative restrictions as part of its efforts to support the local hog industry.

Tiu Laurel said the Philippines had about 170 days’ worth of pork stocks, a factor the government must consider as it evaluates possible import controls and their potential effects on domestic supply.

The agriculture chief said the department was identifying legally permissible measures to provide relief to local producers. The timing and scope of the proposed restrictions will depend on the outcome of legal and policy reviews.

The DA has also filed a request for a tariff increase with the Tariff Commission and is seeking to trigger safeguard duties. Tiu Laurel said the proposed tariff adjustment remained under discussion, with differing views within the government on whether rates should be raised. The President will make the final decision.