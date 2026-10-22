DA eyes mid-November freeze on pork imports
The Department of Agriculture (DA) is considering temporary restrictions on pork imports as early as mid-November to help local hog raisers recover from declining farmgate prices and industry losses.
Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. said the department is looking at suspending the issuance of sanitary and phytosanitary import clearances (SPSICs) for selected imported pork cuts, including kasim, liempo and pigue, for two months.
The proposed suspension aims to ease pressure on domestic producers by temporarily limiting the entry of imported pork. The DA said it is also considering quantitative restrictions as part of its efforts to support the local hog industry.
Tiu Laurel said the Philippines had about 170 days’ worth of pork stocks, a factor the government must consider as it evaluates possible import controls and their potential effects on domestic supply.
The agriculture chief said the department was identifying legally permissible measures to provide relief to local producers. The timing and scope of the proposed restrictions will depend on the outcome of legal and policy reviews.
The DA has also filed a request for a tariff increase with the Tariff Commission and is seeking to trigger safeguard duties. Tiu Laurel said the proposed tariff adjustment remained under discussion, with differing views within the government on whether rates should be raised. The President will make the final decision.
He said quantitative restrictions would require presidential approval and would be imposed for a limited period. The department must establish a legal basis before implementing any such measure.