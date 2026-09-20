The Department of Agriculture (DA) is encouraging overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) preparing to return home to consider agriculture as a potential business and investment, while exposing them to modern farming technologies that could be adapted to Philippine enterprises.

Through its Agribusiness and Marketing Assistance Service (DA-AMAS), the DA held an Usapang Agribiz forum during the Alagang OWWA Serbisyo Caravan at Marronnier Park in Seoul on 13 September, followed by a farm technology visit in Wanju County the next day.

The activities, led by DA Assistant Secretary for Agribusiness, Marketing, and Consumer Affairs Genevieve E. Velicaria-Guevarra and OWWA Administrator Patricia Yvonne “PY” Caunan, introduced OFWs to government programs on financing, training, market linkages and other forms of support for agricultural ventures.

Agriculture Secretary Francisco P. Tiu Laurel Jr. said the government wants returning OFWs to consider agriculture not only as a livelihood or investment, but also as a way to contribute to the country’s food supply.