Airlines operating in the Philippines face possible regulatory sanctions if they fail to let passengers disembark after three hours of tarmac delays, as aviation authorities move to enforce passenger protection rules against prolonged onboard waiting times.

In an advisory dated 17 November, the Civil Aeronautics Board (CAB) reminded carriers to strictly comply with the Air Passenger Bill of Rights and existing regulations requiring airlines to initiate deplaning procedures once an aircraft has been held on the tarmac for three hours.

The three-hour period is counted from the closing of aircraft doors before departure or from touchdown upon arrival.

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“The air carrier, through its Pilot-in-Command (PIC), must commence deplaning procedures of passengers on board an aircraft held at the tarmac upon breaching the three (3) hour threshold,” the CAB said.

However, airlines may keep passengers onboard beyond the prescribed period under exceptional circumstances, including safety and security concerns or disruptions to airport operations, as advised by air traffic control or airport ramp ground control.

Exceptions also apply when an aircraft is expected to depart within 30 minutes after reaching the three-hour threshold or when no sanitized area is available.

The CAB stressed that airlines must provide stranded passengers with adequate food, drinking water, functioning lavatories, air conditioning and medical attention when necessary.

Pilots must also issue timely and accurate flight status updates to keep passengers informed of delays.

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Once passengers are allowed to disembark, airlines must provide appropriate assistance, including food, accommodation when necessary and communication services, as far as practicable.

Carriers are likewise required to report prolonged tarmac delays to the CAB and the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines within three days of the incident.

“Non-compliance with the aforementioned rules and regulations shall warrant appropriate regulatory action as provided under the law,” the CAB warned.