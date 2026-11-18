BRAZILIAN President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and First Lady Rosângela da Silva sign the guest book at the Philippine International Convention Center in Pasay City on Saturday, following the arrival honors ceremony hosted by President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. and First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos.

The Philippines and Brazil are pushing to turn expanding trade relations into actual investments and business deals, particularly in infrastructure, energy, agriculture and manufacturing.

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva urged businesses to move beyond identifying opportunities and pursue investments that could strengthen commercial ties between the two economies.

“There are many opportunities to bring our economies closer together. It is our responsibility to turn them into concrete results,” Lula said in a prepared speech delivered during the Brazil-Philippines Business Forum in Parañaque City.

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“Look at Brazil, not only as a large consumer market, but as a partner to invest, produce, innovate and reach all of South America,” he added.

Trade and Industry Secretary Cristina Roque also echoed the call and identified food processing, cold storage, ethanol production and semiconductors as potential areas for investment.

“We want to move beyond recognizing opportunities and begin turning them into investments and concrete business results,” Roque said.

Brazil exported $2.4 billion worth of goods to the Philippines in 2025, primarily pork, beef and iron ore, according to the Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (ApexBrasil).

Exports surged 760 percent between 2006 and 2025, underscoring the expansion of bilateral trade.

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Infrastructure emerged as a major investment prospect, with Brazil preparing to auction 34 port concessions worth more than $3.6 billion through 2030.

Philippine port operator International Container Terminal Services Inc. (ICTSI), led by businessman Enrique K. Razon Jr., has already invested approximately 2.5 billion Brazilian reais in Brazil and plans another 1.2 billion reais in Rio de Janeiro through 2031.

Its Rio Brasil Terminal expansion is expected to increase annual container-handling capacity from 450,000 to 750,000 twenty-foot equivalent units by 2029.

“ICTSI’s presence shows that the distance between Manila and Brasília is no obstacle for those who see opportunities,” Lula said.

Energy cooperation also gained attention, with executives from Petrobras, Prime Infrastructure, ACEN and Brazilian biofuel producer Be8 discussing opportunities in natural gas, renewable energy and alternative fuels.

Prime Infrastructure president and CEO Guillaume Lucci said two new wells had extended the productive life of the Malampaya natural gas project until 2034, while ACEN president and CEO Eric Francia pointed to Brazil’s experience in renewable energy development.

“We have much to learn from Brazil,” Francia said.

Agriculture remains another major area of cooperation, with Brazil supplying 194,000 metric tons of pork to the Philippines from January to May 2026, accounting for 67 percent of the country’s pork imports.

Meat Importers and Traders Association president emeritus Jesus Cham called for predictable trade policies to ensure stable food supplies.

“To achieve stability, we need predictability. And to achieve predictability, we need science-based policies,” Cham said.