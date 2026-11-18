Air travelers may see slightly lower ticket costs in the second half of November after the Civil Aeronautics Board (CAB) reduced the fuel surcharges airlines can collect on domestic and international flights.

In an advisory, the CAB lowered the fuel surcharge to Level 16 for 16 to 30 November, from Level 17 during the first half of the month.

Despite the reduction, passengers will continue to face substantial fuel-related charges on top of base fares, taxes, and other fees.

Under Level 16, airlines may impose fuel surcharges ranging from P525 to P1,535 for domestic flights, depending on the distance traveled.

For international flights, the additional charges may range from P733.76 to P12,891.29.

From 1 to 15 November, domestic fuel surcharges ranged from P559 to P1,635, while international charges ranged from P1,846.10 to P13,726.58.

Fuel surcharges are additional fees airlines may collect to offset fluctuations in aviation fuel prices.

The CAB reviews fuel prices every 15 days to determine the appropriate surcharge level, allowing airlines to adjust their charges based on prevailing market conditions.

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“Airlines wishing to impose or collect fuel surcharge for the same period must file their application with this Office on or before the effectivity period, with fuel surcharge rates not exceeding the above-stated level,” the agency said.