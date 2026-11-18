Protesters at Camp Bagong Diwa, Taguig waiting for the release of their colleague Wednesday night.

More than 200 protesters, youth delegates, and campus journalists detained at Camp Bagong Diwa following mass arrests during the opening of the 49th ASEAN Summit have been ordered released this evening, 18 November 2026, by the Muntinlupa City Prosecutor’s Office.

The release resolution, signed by Senior Assistant City Prosecutor Elvin Keith Barrios and approved by City Prosecutor Aileen Marie Gutierrez, directs authorities to immediately free all respondents unless there are other lawful causes for their continued detention.

The ruling covers 236 delegates of Lakbayan ng Timog Katagalugan who were apprehended along M.L. Quezon Avenue in Barangay Sucat, Muntinlupa City, on Sunday, November 15, while en route to peaceful demonstrations in Manila.

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In the same resolution, prosecutors dismissed complaints of malicious mischief and alarms and scandals against the respondents, while rendering moot a police request to transfer the detainees to the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) facility.

However, remaining complaints involving alleged violations of Batas Pambansa Blg. 880 (Public Assembly Act) and resistance and disobedience to persons in authority have been set for further preliminary investigation.

"The release of over 200 demonstrators after three days in custody is a critical step, though the fight for full accountability and the complete dismissal of all remaining charges continues," said representatives from supporting human rights and legal defense networks gathered outside Camp Bagong Diwa tonight.

Meanwhile, advocacy groups and legal counsels are calling on authorities to expedite the release of the remaining detainees held in separate jurisdictions, including eight to eleven protesters apprehended near Liwasang Bonifacio in Manila and 21 individuals arrested in San Rafael, Bulacan.

The Commission on Human Rights (CHR) has also launched an official investigation into reports of visible injuries among detainees, severe overcrowding, and multi-hour delays in granting legal and investigative access to police holding facilities.