Bishops of the United Church of Christ in the Philippines (UCCP) have called for the immediate and unconditional release of four church youth members and other demonstrators arrested during protests surrounding the 49th ASEAN Summit.

In an urgent pastoral appeal, the UCCP bishops condemned the arrests on Sunday, 15 November 2026, describing them as arbitrary and a violation of the protesters' constitutional rights.

The church said the detained individuals, including participants in the Lakbayan movement, were being held at Camp Bagong Diwa in Taguig City and the Manila Police District.

According to the bishops, peaceful demonstrations in solidarity with marginalized communities are protected under the Constitution and should not be treated as criminal activities.

The church leadership argued that the arrests violated Article III, Sections 1 and 4 of the 1987 Constitution, which protect due process, freedom of speech and the right to peaceful assembly.

The bishops also questioned the legality of the warrantless arrests, citing Rule 113, Section 5 of the Revised Rules of Criminal Procedure, which establishes the circumstances under which authorities may apprehend individuals without warrants.

They further alleged that the continued detention of protesters beyond the prescribed statutory periods violated Article 125 of the Revised Penal Code.

The church also raised concerns over reported restrictions and delays in detainees' access to lawyers, medical assistance and family members.

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According to the bishops, such restrictions could violate Republic Act 7438, which protects the rights of persons under custodial investigation, as well as the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights.

The UCCP urged the Philippine National Police, Department of the Interior and Local Government and Department of Justice to respect the protesters' rights and end what it described as the misuse of legal proceedings against peaceful demonstrators.

"Compelled by faith to resist injustice, we call on the Philippine National Police, the Department of the Interior and Local Government, and the Department of Justice to uphold the rule of law, cease weaponizing legal processes against peaceful assemblies and faith-based advocates, and immediately release our young members," the bishops stated.

The pastoral appeal comes amid continuing legal challenges over the arrests of demonstrators during the ASEAN Summit, with lawyers and human rights organizations questioning the circumstances of their detention.