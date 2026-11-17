(November 16 2026) Quezon City Police District (QCPD) hold an formation along Katipunan corner C.P Garcia in Quezon City, on Monday November 16 2026, they check suspicious vehicles passing to prevent protesters from proceeding to Liwasang Bonifacio in Metro Manila ahead of the 49th ASEAN Summit. Photo/Analy Labor

Demonstrations surrounding the 49th ASEAN Summit in Metro Manila from 15 to 17 November was marred by street protests, police blockades, and mass detentions.

Organized by labor groups, student activists, and environmental advocates, the mobilizations opposed the presence of U.S. President Donald Trump and the U.S.-led Pax Silica technology and mining initiative. Protesters raised concerns regarding national sovereignty, indigenous ancestral domains, and the environmental impact of proposed semiconductor and artificial intelligence hubs in Central Luzon.

In response to marches toward summit venues such as the Philippine International Convention Center, the Philippine National Police deployed nearly 23,000 security personnel across the region.

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Confrontations between demonstrators and riot police occurred near Liwasang Bonifacio and Muntinlupa, leading to the arrest of over 300 individuals.

Authorities have subjected more than 230 detainees to inquest proceedings for alleged violations of the Public Assembly Act and alarms and scandals.

Lawmakers, human rights coalitions, and church leaders have since called on state forces to observe maximum tolerance, protect the constitutional right to peaceful assembly, and review the detentions.

Meanwhile, police officials maintain that all security interventions were conducted within legal mandates to ensure public safety, manage traffic disruptions, and secure visiting international delegates.

Physical scuffles broke out on the 15 November opening day along Padre Burgos Avenue and near Liwasang Bonifacio as riot police blocked protesters attempting to march to the PICC.

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Tensions flared again on 17 November over sound system vehicles and police blockades ahead of President Trump's arrival.

Report showed that over 300 people were arrested across Metro Manila and nearby provinces starting 15 November, including nearly 300 delegates from the Lakbayan ng Timog Katagalugan caravan intercepted in Muntinlupa.

The National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) reported that at least 230 arrested individuals underwent inquest proceedings for alarms and scandals and violations of the Public Assembly Act. Due to jail overcrowding, authorities held many detainees at a multi-purpose hall in Camp Bagong Diwa while awaiting fiscal decisions.

Following the mass arrests, lawmakers including Sen. Francis Pangilinan urged the PNP to observe maximum tolerance and protect democratic space for dissent.

Catholic Bishops' Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) climate champion Bishop Gerry Alminaza urged the government to stop criminalizing the poor and called on the Commission on Human Rights (CHR) to probe the arrests.

The International Coalition for Human Rights in the Philippines described the crackdown as one of the largest mass arrests by the PNP in recent years and launched a legal defense fund.