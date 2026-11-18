Department of Justice (DOJ) prosecutors are expected to resolve an urgent motion seeking the dismissal of complaints and immediate release of more than 200 protesters arrested in Muntinlupa City during demonstrations surrounding the 49th ASEAN Summit.

The National Union of Peoples' Lawyers (NUPL) filed the motion before the DOJ and the Muntinlupa City Prosecutor's Office, arguing that the continued detention of the protesters violates their constitutional rights.

The detainees were arrested on 15 November 2026 along M.L. Quezon Avenue in Barangay Sucat, Muntinlupa City, as they traveled to Manila to join demonstrations against the state visit of U.S. President Donald Trump and several regional initiatives.

Also read NATION Lawyers seek release of 236 detained Southern Tagalog protesters Lawyers representing members of the Lakbayan ng Timog Katagalugan have filed an urgent motion for their release before the Muntinlupa City…

Most were members of Lakbayan ng Timog Katagalugan, a multisectoral delegation from Southern Tagalog protesting the U.S.-led Pax Silica technology supply chain initiative, the Luzon Economic Corridor and other policies they oppose.

According to the Southern Police District (SPD), authorities arrested more than 200 adults for allegedly holding an unauthorized assembly outside a designated freedom park and obstructing traffic.

Approximately 20 minors were also taken into custody and subsequently turned over to social welfare authorities.

Police filed complaints against the protesters for alleged violations of Batas Pambansa Blg. 880, or the Public Assembly Act of 1985, as well as serious disobedience to authorities, alarms and scandals, grave coercion and malicious mischief.

The arrested adults were detained at Camp Bagong Diwa in Taguig City while undergoing inquest proceedings.

Also read PNP chief lauds personnel for successful ASEAN Summit security operations

In its urgent motion, the NUPL argued that the arrests and continued detention were unlawful, citing alleged violations of Article 125 of the Revised Penal Code.

The provision sets time limits of 12, 18 or 36 hours, depending on the severity of the offense, for delivering individuals arrested without warrants to the proper judicial authorities.

The lawyers claimed that authorities failed to observe the prescribed periods following the protesters' arrests on Sunday afternoon.

They also maintained that the detainees had refused to sign waivers under Article 125 and had not received copies of supporting witness affidavits or other evidence related to the complaints.

According to the NUPL, these circumstances violated the protesters' rights to due process, peaceful assembly and freedom of expression.

The legal group urged prosecutors to dismiss the complaints and order the immediate release of the detainees.

The motion remains subject to resolution by prosecutors, who must determine whether the complaints warrant further proceedings.