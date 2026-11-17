Over 200 demonstrators arrested during the opening of the 49th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit are awaiting the resolution of their inquest proceedings to determine their next legal steps, including the processing of their bail, Southern Police District (SPD) Director Brig. Gen. Rodel Pastor said Wednesday.

Pastor, in an interview Tuesday morning at DOBOL B TV, noted that the individuals—who were apprehended during protests in Muntinlupa City—were temporarily placed in a holding area inside Camp Bagong Diwa in Taguig City due to space constraints at standard detention facilities.

"We are just waiting for the resolutions to be handed down so we will know what the next steps will be for the arrested protesters," Pastor said in an interview.

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"They are currently at a temporary holding area in Camp Bagong Diwa, Taguig, because we do not have a large space to detain or temporarily house them."

Following the inquest, prosecutors will issue a resolution specifying where the detainees will be transferred.

Pastor confirmed that the charges filed against the protesters are bailable, paving the way for their temporary release once their legal documents are processed.

"That is automatic because the cases filed against them are bailable," the SPD chief explained. "The next step is for them to process their documents for bail."

The detainees were part of hundreds of progressive demonstrators—including members of the Southern Tagalog coalition Lakbayan ng Timog Katagalugan, labor groups, and students—who attempted to converge in Metro Manila on Sunday, 15 November, to coincide with the opening of the regional summit at the Philippine International Convention Center (PICC) in Pasay City.

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Activists were protesting the visit of United States President Donald Trump, ongoing geopolitical conflicts, and the proposed establishment of a US-led "Pax Silica" artificial intelligence and critical minerals hub in Tarlac.

SPD personnel intercepted and arrested more than 200 individuals in Barangay Sucat, Muntinlupa, on Sunday, with Pastor citing that the group was holding an assembly outside a designated freedom park without the necessary permits and was obstructing traffic.

Additional arrests were also recorded by police at Liwasang Bonifacio in Manila during separate confrontations.

The mass arrests drew sharp criticism from opposition lawmakers, academic institutions, and human rights groups such as Karapatan and Amnesty International Philippines, who alleged excessive force and raised concerns over delays in the inquest and booking procedures.

When asked about reports regarding a call for an impartial investigation or potential intervention from the National Police Commission (Napolcom) concerning the arrests, Pastor stated that the district has not yet received any official communication from the agency.

Meanwhile, the SPD remains on heightened alert despite the conclusion of the ASEAN Summit closing ceremony on Tuesday night, 17 November.

Pastor emphasized that police deployment will remain in full force until all foreign delegates and VIPs have safely departed the country.

"The security measures we are implementing are going smoothly. Even though the ASEAN closing ceremony was held last night, we still have guests and delegates whom we are guarding," Pastor said.