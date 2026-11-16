The Department of Justice (DOJ) has successfully secured 638 convictions in cases involving child sexual abuse and exploitation since 2022, underscoring the government's relentless drive to hold perpetrators accountable and safeguard young victims.

Justice Undersecretary Raul Vasquez said the multi-year conviction tally comprises 156 convictions under Republic Act No. 11930 (the Anti-Online Sexual Abuse or Exploitation of Children and Anti-Child Sexual Abuse or Exploitation Materials Act), 226 under Republic Act No. 9208 (the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act), and 256 under other related child protection statutes.

Through its National Coordination Center on Online Sexual Abuse and Exploitation of Children and Child Sexual Abuse or Exploitation Materials (NCC-OSAEC-CSAEM), the department has played a pivotal role in law enforcement interventions over the past four years.

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Since 2022, DOJ-assisted efforts have yielded the following milestones: 254 law enforcement operations assisted, 660 young victims rescued from abusive environments, 227 suspected offenders arrested, and 783 criminal cases filed in court.

The department also reported strong enforcement momentum over the past twelve months.

Between November 2025 and November 2026 alone, the DOJ supported 81 operations that led to the rescue of 184 victims, the arrest of 63 offenders, and the filing of 183 criminal cases.

During this one-year period, prosecutors achieved 72 convictions—26 under RA 11930, 25 under RA 9208, and 21 under other related laws.

Undersecretary Vasquez emphasized that the state maintains a zero-tolerance policy against the exploitation of minors, regardless of whether the crimes are committed offline or facilitated through digital platforms.

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“Every operation assisted, every victim rescued, every offender arrested, and every case filed represent a concrete effort to protect children and hold those who exploit them accountable under our laws,” Vasquez stated.