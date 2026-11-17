The cases involving 211 protesters arrested during demonstrations against the 49th ASEAN Summit on Sunday, 15 November, remain under review by prosecutors, the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) said Tuesday.

NCRPO acting regional director Brig. Gen. Christopher Abrahano said police had completed their initial investigation and were coordinating with prosecutors to expedite the proceedings.

"We are continuously coordinating with the prosecutor's office to expedite the process," Abrahano said in an interview on GMA's Dobol B TV.

He said the NCRPO had assigned nearly one investigator for every arrested protester to facilitate the processing of complaints.

However, Abrahano acknowledged that the pace of proceedings also depends on the capacity of prosecutors to evaluate the cases.

He stressed that the process should not be rushed, as prosecutors must be given sufficient time to determine whether formal charges are warranted.

The protesters face complaints involving alleged violations of the Public Assembly Act, disobedience to persons in authority and other related offenses.

Some detainees may be released upon posting bail, depending on the charges filed against them and applicable legal procedures.

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Asked whether those released would be allowed to participate in succeeding demonstrations, Abrahano said police had no control over their decision to join rallies but would continue enforcing laws governing public assemblies.

Meanwhile, the NCRPO maintained heightened security measures Tuesday as the ASEAN Summit entered its third day.

Police personnel remained deployed along major roads, near key establishments and along routes used by summit delegates.

Authorities were also monitoring planned demonstrations against the visit of U.S. President Donald Trump, with organizers expecting as many as 10,000 participants.

Abrahano assured the public that police would observe maximum tolerance and respect the constitutional right to peaceful assembly while preventing demonstrators from entering restricted security zones around summit venues.

He urged protesters to hold their activities at Liwasang Bonifacio, a designated freedom park, instead of attempting to approach the Philippine International Convention Center in Pasay City.

Police had allowed demonstrators to camp at the park in the days leading up to the summit, he said.

"Once they move closer to the exclusion zone, that is where we could have a problem," Abrahano warned.

He added that the NCRPO was coordinating with other government agencies, including the Armed Forces of the Philippines, to maintain security throughout the summit.