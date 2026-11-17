The National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) warned Tuesday that individuals who assault police officers during demonstrations will face criminal charges following clashes at Liwasang Bonifacio in Manila that left 15 police personnel injured.

The warning came after altercations on 15 November during protest activities held amid the Philippines' hosting of the 49th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit.

According to the NCRPO, all 15 injured officers received medical treatment and have since returned to duty.

NCRPO acting regional director Brig. Gen. Christopher Abrahano stressed that while authorities recognize the constitutional right to peaceful assembly, it does not extend to violence, physical assault or deliberate obstruction of lawful police operations.

"Let this be clear: we will not allow violence against our police officers to go unanswered. Our personnel are there to perform their duties and protect public safety, not to become punching bags for anyone who chooses to defy the law. Those who assault them will be held accountable," Abrahano said.

He directed police units involved in the incidents to document the confrontations, secure video footage and other evidence, identify those responsible and pursue appropriate criminal complaints.

Abrahano also reminded NCRPO personnel to exercise maximum restraint and maintain professionalism when dealing with demonstrators.

He emphasized that officers must use only lawful and necessary force during confrontations and respect the rights of protesters.

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"I expect our personnel to stand firm in enforcing the law, but never at the expense of professionalism and respect for human rights. We will not tolerate violence against our officers, and neither will we tolerate abuse of police authority," he said.

Abrahano said the NCRPO would remain vigilant throughout the ASEAN Summit to maintain peace and order while ensuring that law enforcement operations comply with established procedures.