Crime victims and survivors in the Philippines will now receive substantially higher monetary compensation after the Supreme Court En Banc overhauled its decades-old guidelines on civil damages in criminal cases.

In a landmark ruling penned by Associate Justice Maria Filomena D. Singh in People of the Philippines v. Flores (G.R. No. 278376), promulgated on 4 November 2026, the High Court updated the benchmark frameworks previously set in People v. Jugueta and People v. Tulagan.

The justices ruled that judicial awards can no longer remain stagnant amid shifting social realities, rising living costs, and new legislation.

Under the recalibrated guidelines—which stemmed from a case involving a minor victim—the Court more than tripled the standard payouts for severe sexual offenses:

Qualified Rape of a Minor: Civil indemnity ex delicto, moral damages, and exemplary damages were raised from P100,000 to P325,000 each.

Acts of Lasciviousness: Awards for the same categories increased from P50,000 to P175,000 each.

Beyond these baseline figures, all monetary awards will earn a 6% annual legal interest from the finality of the ruling until fully paid.

Trial courts are also now directed to coordinate with the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) to ensure survivors receive proper rehabilitation and support.

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While the Court factored in inflation, wage growth, and fiscal stability when setting the new rates, the justices stressed that compensating victims of heinous crimes cannot be reduced to a cold, mathematical formula.

Because violations of bodily integrity, dignity, and personal autonomy carry profound human costs, the new guidelines require courts to weigh the gravity of the offense, the extent of physical and psychological trauma, and the survivor’s lived experience.

The updated framework also establishes new benchmarks for temperate damages to help victims recover out-of-pocket expenses that lack formal receipts, while allowing judges the discretion to increase payouts further when crimes involve an abuse of trust or authority.