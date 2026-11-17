The Supreme Court (SC) has scheduled the 2027 Shari'ah Special Bar Examinations for 5 and 9 May 2027, with four proposed testing centers nationwide and a possible overseas venue in Saudi Arabia.

In Bar Bulletin No. 1 issued on 16 November 2026, Shari'ah Bar Chairperson Associate Justice Jose Midas Marquez announced that the proposed local testing centers would be located in Davao City, Iligan City, Zamboanga City and Quezon City.

The high court is also studying the feasibility of establishing an international testing center in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, depending on costs and the number of interested examinees.

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The two-day examinations will be administered digitally through a secure assessment platform.

Applicants may choose to take the examinations in either English or Arabic. However, their selected language must be used for all subjects and cannot be changed after the application period closes.

The examinations will cover four subjects: Persons, Family Relations and Property, accounting for 35 percent of the total score; Succession, Wills, Adjudication and Settlement of Estates, also 35 percent; Jurisprudence (Fiqh) and Customary Laws (Adat), 15 percent; and Procedure in the Shari'ah Courts, 15 percent.

Applications will be accepted from 1 to 18 December 2026 through the Philippine Judiciary Platform.

To qualify, applicants must be Filipino citizens of legal age, domiciled in the Philippines and of good moral character.

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They must also meet the prescribed academic or training requirements, including completion of the four core Shari'ah Bar subjects.

The standard application fee is P12,800, although qualified applicants may seek a reduced fee of P2,000 or apply for an installment payment arrangement, subject to eligibility requirements.