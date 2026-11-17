Los Baños Mayor Neil Andrew N. Nocon (center) joins local government officials and job fair organizers during the Tara, Trabaho, G! Mega Job Fair 2026 at the CPP Memorial Stadium and Evacuation Center in Los Baños, Laguna, on 17 November 2026. The event offered 4,607 vacancies from 29 employers.

LOS BAÑOS, Laguna — A total of 4,607 job vacancies were offered by 29 participating employers during the “Tara, Trabaho, G! Mega Job Fair 2026” held Tuesday, 17 November, at the CPP Memorial Stadium and Evacuation Center in Los Baños, Laguna.

The recruitment event brought together government agencies and private employers to provide jobseekers with direct access to employment opportunities, with some applicants securing jobs on the spot.

Organized by the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) Laguna Provincial Office, the activity was conducted in partnership with the Laguna provincial government, the Office of Senate President Win Gatchalian and the Los Baños municipal government through its Public Employment Service Office (PESO).

The initiative forms part of DOLE's Trabaho Agad program, which seeks to facilitate employment by connecting qualified applicants directly with prospective employers.

Senior Labor and Employment Officer Maerlo R. Bihis of DOLE Laguna delivered the opening remarks, while Gab Bueno, political affairs officer from the Office of Senate President Gatchalian, conveyed a message of support.

Los Baños Mayor Neil Andrew N. Nocon reaffirmed the municipal government's commitment to employment programs that expand livelihood opportunities for residents.

Laguna Provincial PESO Manager Dr. Mary Jane B. Corcuera formally opened the job fair, while Los Baños PESO Manager Gliceria Trinidad delivered the closing remarks.

The event was also supported by Laguna Governor Sol Aragones, the municipal PESO personnel and members of the Barangay Employment Service Units.

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Organizers reported that several applicants were hired on the spot, although the exact number of successful applicants was not immediately disclosed.