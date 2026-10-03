As plans move forward for a film about the life of late Ateneo student-athlete Rene Baterbonia, his mother Rovelyn already has one actress in mind to portray her on the big screen—Dimples Romana.

Rovelyn revealed her personal choice during an appearance on “Fast Talk with Boy Abunda,” where she also talked about the planned movie and the continuing interest surrounding her son’s story.

According to Rovelyn, she has yet to have a detailed discussion with BB Gandanghari, who is reportedly behind the film project. Because of this, she could not yet identify who might be tapped to portray Rene.

But when Boy Abunda shifted the question to the actress Rovelyn would personally like to see playing her, the grieving mother did not hesitate.

“Si ano po, Dimple Romasa,” she answered, apparently referring to Dimples Romana.

Boy immediately understood who she meant and praised the actress.

“Si Dimples. Napakahusay na artista ho noon. Napakahusay,” the veteran television host said.

Rovelyn’s choice adds another interesting possibility to the developing film project, although no official casting announcement has been made.

Earlier, Rovelyn said that the identity of the actor who would eventually play Rene was not her family’s biggest concern. For her, what matters more is that her son’s story finally reaches the screen.

“Maraming nagtatanong kung sinong artista ang gaganap sa aming [pelikula], hintayin [niyo] na lang kasi para sa amin kahit sino, ang importante mapalabas namin ang [pelikula] ng anak ko,” she previously shared on Facebook.

The proposed movie is expected to put Rene’s life and his journey as a student-athlete at the center of the story, while also bringing his family’s experiences into the narrative.

Should Dimples eventually become part of the project, she would take on the deeply personal role of the mother who has remained determined to preserve Rene’s memory.

For now, Rovelyn’s mention of Dimples remains a personal casting preference rather than a confirmed role. With discussions surrounding the movie still developing, audiences will have to wait for the filmmakers to reveal who will ultimately bring Rene and his family’s story to life on the big screen.