Davao City 1st District Rep. Paolo “Pulong” Duterte on Tuesday, 17 November, accused the Marcos administration of allegedly using government agencies to intimidate individuals and build cases against his sister, Vice President Sara Duterte.

The lawmaker raised the allegation following reports that a former member of the vice president's household staff had allegedly been threatened and pressured into signing a document against their will.

In a social media post, Duterte challenged those allegedly responsible to identify themselves and explain the circumstances surrounding the former employee's reported detention.

“If the allegations are true that a former household staff of the Vice President is being forced to sign documents, has threats to their life, and was detained or displaced against their will, this is no longer just a form of political harassment,” Duterte said in a statement translated from Filipino.

“This is a serious threat to the life, liberty, and the basic human rights of an individual,” he added.

The lawmaker urged government agencies to clarify whether their personnel were involved in the alleged incident, stressing that public institutions should not be used to intimidate political opponents or suppress criticism.

“We are supposed to be a democracy, but why does it seem that critics are being targeted? It is not a crime to fight the administration. It is not a crime to criticize the government. And it is definitely not a crime to stand up against corruption,” Duterte said.

The controversy began after the vice president's spokesperson, Paolo Panelo, disclosed that Duterte received a message at around 11:19 p.m. on Monday, 16 November, purportedly from the account of a former household employee.

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According to Panelo, the sender claimed to be under the control of unidentified individuals in Manila who allegedly threatened their life and pressured them to sign a document.

The former employee's whereabouts and safety have yet to be independently verified.

Duterte also compared the incident to the case of Jefry Tupas, a former official who handled media and public relations for the vice president.

Tupas previously accused the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) of harassment and intimidation following an encounter with its agents, who reportedly informed Tupas of alleged threats to their safety.

The NBI, however, disputed Tupas' account, maintaining that the information about the threats had originated from Tupas.

The lawmaker claimed the incidents raised concerns that state agencies were being used to pressure individuals into providing testimony against the vice president.

He stressed that allegations against any individual must be established through evidence and proper judicial proceedings rather than coercion or intimidation.

“If your case is strong, prove it in court. Don’t coerce people. Don’t force anybody to become a witness through fear, force, or intimidation. The country is not owned by the government, and you cannot scare people into doing what you want,” Duterte said.

Meanwhile, NBI Director Melvin Matibag urged the vice president's camp to file a formal report so authorities could investigate the alleged detention and coercion.

Matibag said the bureau had not received a complaint regarding the incident.