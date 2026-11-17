The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) must continue its measured monetary policy tightening to contain runaway inflation as other government agencies address the country’s persistent growth deficit, Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI) lead economist Emilio Neri Jr. said in a recent commentary.

“The BSP faces a delicate tightrope walk, but pausing monetary normalization prematurely carries far greater long-term risks,” he said.

“With headline inflation at 7.8%, core inflation sticky at 5.4%, and real policy rates sitting deeply in negative territory (−2.3% at a 5.50% nominal rate), a complete pause risks unanchoring inflation expectations and inviting entrenched second-round wage and price adjustments.”

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The BSP, whose primary mandate is price stability, has raised interest rates four consecutive times since the onset of the Middle East conflict in March. However, monetary policy decisions typically take about a year to fully affect the economy and often come at the expense of growth, as higher interest rates discourage consumption, the main driver of the Philippine economy.

Neri said the BSP should maintain a “calculated” approach to further rate increases, having earlier cautioned that headline inflation could continue rising in the coming months.

“It is not designed to crush a slowing economy, but it acts as a catalyst that compels non-BSP agencies to execute their non-monetary mandates more efficiently,” he said.

Economic growth slowed to 2.1 percent in the third quarter, as the country grappled with the combination of high inflation and weak output. Neri said the Philippines had yet to meet the technical definition of stagflation, although the current economic conditions remained a “toxic” combination.

“True stagflation represents an entrenched, long-term structural breakdown where high unemployment and stagnant economic output become permanently embedded alongside runaway inflation,” he said.

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“What the Philippines is currently experiencing is a severe cost-push squeeze, where acute supply-side shocks and persistent core inflation coincide with a sharp growth deceleration.”

Neri said the BSP may have limited room to address inflation on its own, calling on other agencies to support growth by encouraging greater investment and providing targeted social subsidies to affected groups to preserve their purchasing power.