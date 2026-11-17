United States President Donald Trump is en route to Manila to attend the 49th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit, where he is expected to discuss economic issues and other bilateral concerns with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Speaking to reporters before departing Washington on Monday, 16 November, Trump said economic cooperation would be a major focus of his visit to the Philippines.

"Well, before we do that, we're making a big trip. We're going to the Philippines, a big meeting on mostly on economics, but a lot of other things will be discussed," Trump said.

"And economically, we're leading every country in the world by a lot, so I'll make it a major speech," he added.

Trump departed Joint Base Andrews in Maryland aboard Air Force One, accompanied by Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

Following his Manila visit, Trump is scheduled to travel to China for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit in Shenzhen, where he expects to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"And then we go to China, and we'll be with President Xi. He was here a month ago. And we're also going to meet with President Putin," Trump said.

The three leaders are expected to discuss international security concerns, including the war in Ukraine, nuclear arms control and the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

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The proposed trilateral meeting, however, had not been formally confirmed as of 17 November.

Trump also raised the possibility of meeting North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during his visit to China.

"And we may meet with Kim Jong-un also, so that'll be good. We have a chance to accomplish a lot. But then in December, as you know, we have the G20 in Miami," Trump said.

"So, we have a lot of very important meetings," the U.S. president added.

The potential meeting with Kim remains uncertain, with Trump indicating that it would depend on arrangements involving Xi.

Trump is expected to participate in the ASEAN-U.S. Special Summit in Manila as regional leaders discuss trade, economic growth, digital transformation and security cooperation.

The Philippines is hosting the 49th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits from 15 to 18 November at the Philippine International Convention Center in Pasay City.