Robbie Jaworski offers to help Nathan Garcia learn English

Pinoy Big Brother: Celebrity Collab Edition 3.0 housemate Robbie Jaworski has offered to help fellow housemate Nathan Garcia pursue English lessons after their stint inside the PBB house.

The conversation began when Nathan struggled to express himself in English while speaking with fellow housemate Anthony.

Noticing his difficulty, Robbie encouraged Nathan to continue practicing, saying that becoming more confident in English could open opportunities in show business and business ventures.

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“Kailangan mong mag-practice sa English mo,” Robbie told Nathan.

He also acknowledged Nathan’s willingness to communicate despite his difficulties.

“But at least, at least nagbibigay ka ng kaunting effort,” Robbie said.

Robbie went on to explain how improving his English could help Nathan navigate professional opportunities as his entertainment career develops.

“Promise talaga, tol, galingan mo, gumaling ka lang mag-English. Pinapangako ko sa’yo, unti-unti habang ano… habang siyempre dine-develop mo yung pangalan mo sa showbiz, may mga lalapit sa’yo sa negosyo, ganito ganyan,” he explained.

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He added, “Promise bro, magbubukas ng madaming pagkakataon at pintuan para sa’yo yung English.”

Nathan revealed that improving his English was already among his goals after leaving the PBB house.

“Ang gusto ko nga pagkatapos nito, hahanap ako ng pwede akong mag-aral English, yung tuturuan ako,” Nathan shared.

Robbie then revealed that his father, Dodot Jaworski, has an English school in Metro Manila, offering Nathan an opportunity to pursue his plans.

“May English school yung tatay ko, pero dito sa Metro Manila,” Robbie offered.

“Okay yun sa akin,” Nathan replied.

Robbie assured Nathan they could discuss the matter further.

“Balikan kita. Kunin mo number ko,” he said.

The exchange highlighted the growing friendship between the two housemates, with Robbie offering support that could extend beyond their time inside Bahay ni Kuya.