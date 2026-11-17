BuCor Director General Gregorio Pio Catapang Jr. with First Lady Louise Araneta-Marcos at the roll out of the P5 K program at Correctional Institution for Women (CIW) recently. Photo Courtesy of BuCor

A total of 2,543 persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) at the Correctional Institution for Women (CIW) received legal, medical and livelihood assistance through an outreach program spearheaded by First Lady Louise Araneta-Marcos.

The initiative, organized by the Office of the First Lady (OFL), introduced the 5K Program, which focuses on five areas: Kulay (Color), Kalinga (Care), Katarungan (Justice), Kalayaan (Freedom) and Kabuhayan (Livelihood).

Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) Director General Gregorio Pio Catapang Jr. welcomed the initiative, saying it helps restore hope among inmates and reminds them that they remain valued members of society.

Under the livelihood component, 1,377 PDLs benefited from various forms of assistance, including P1 million allocated for facility maintenance and livelihood programs.

The OFL also provided two hydroponic greenhouses worth P300,000 each, while seven beneficiaries received livelihood packages valued at P10,000 apiece.

Another 150 PDLs enrolled in free vocational and skills training programs to improve their employment prospects upon release.

Food assistance included 200 food packs and 1,000 free rice meals and hot dog sandwiches.

Meanwhile, 848 PDLs received free legal consultations and case assistance from 289 volunteers, including lawyers and 25 law students, under the Katarungan component.

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Medical and wellness services were also provided to 228 PDLs, including dermatological consultations, wart removal and electrocautery procedures.

Beneficiaries received free haircuts, facials, manicures, medicines and essential medical supplies.

Under the Kulay component, 50 PDLs participated in painting workshops facilitated by Justice Karl Miranda, MarinZhar, Ivee Madamba and Melanie Tuquet.

The OFL donated 70 sets of art materials to support the inmates' artistic development and rehabilitation.

The Kalayaan component facilitated the release of 40 PDLs from various BuCor facilities.

Seven newly released individuals from CIW received P30,000 each in financial assistance from the OFL to help them reintegrate into their communities.

The outreach also received support from government officials and private partners.

Pampanga Gov. Lilia "Nanay" Pineda donated 1,700 emergency go bags and undergarments for CIW inmates, while Commission on Audit Chairperson Gamaliel Cordoba contributed P300,000 for food and refreshments for volunteer lawyers.

An additional 300 PDLs received Jollibee food packs.