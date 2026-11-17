Members of the Southern Tagalog community, joined by progressive and youth groups, staged an indignation rally outside Camp Bagong Diwa in Taguig City to condemn the arrest of 276 protesters during a dispersal operation in Muntinlupa City.

The protesters, known as Lakbayanis, were arrested on 15 November following a police operation at Sucat People's Park involving personnel from the Philippine National Police (PNP) and Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP).

According to organizers, security forces held the delegation inside the park for eight hours before forcibly dispersing the assembly at around 2:20 p.m.

They alleged that indigenous peoples, journalists, minors and community organizers were among those apprehended during the operation.

Demonstrators also accused authorities of violating the detainees' constitutional rights following their transfer to Camp Bagong Diwa.

The National Union of Peoples' Lawyers (NUPL) alleged that police personnel under Col. Robert Baesa prevented lawyers, paralegals and journalists from entering the facility to assist and monitor the detainees.

According to the group, legal representatives arrived outside the facility at 4:30 p.m. on 15 November but were denied access to their clients for more than five hours.

Authorities reportedly cited pending internal clearance and initially allowed only immediate family members to enter.

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Protesters criticized the arrests, linking the police operation to heightened security measures surrounding the visit of U.S. President Donald Trump for the 49th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit.

“Pinapakita ng pag-aresto sa humigit-kumulang tatlong daang Lakbayani ng Timog Katagalugan kung kaninong interes ba talaga nagsisilbi ang rehimeng US-Marcos. Sa pagbisita ni Trump, pinapakita talaga na nasa interes ng mga dayuhang bansa ang interes nila,” Charm Maranan said.

During the rally, demonstrators also reported receiving warnings from police personnel stationed near Camp Bagong Diwa that they could face dispersal.

Negotiations between protest leaders and police followed, but the demonstration was eventually cut short.