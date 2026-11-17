Bea Millan-Windorski celebrates Filipino hospitality through sampaguita-inspired design
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The warmth of a Filipino welcome provides the inspiration for Bea Millan-Windorski’s sampaguita-themed creation by designer Jot Losa for Miss Universe 2026.
Drawing from the tradition of greeting guests with sampaguita garlands, the design celebrates sincerity and hospitality. Its floral inspiration carries a message of purity, humility and respect—values reflected in the simple gesture of making someone feel welcome.
For Bea, the creation offers a way to share Filipino culture on the international stage. Through Losa’s interpretation, the delicate white blossom becomes a tribute to the heartfelt welcome Filipinos extend to others.