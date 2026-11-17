Japan has offered to make its idle oil storage facilities available to support a Philippine-led regional stockpiling initiative, as both countries seek to strengthen energy security amid disruptions in global supply routes.

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi announced the proposal during the 4th Asia Zero Emission Community (AZEC) Leaders’ Meeting, co-chaired by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in Manila on Tuesday.

“I also wish to propose an initiative for cooperation on oil stockpiling in Asia through the use of idle tanks in Japan, which can coordinate with the Philippines-led joint stockpiling scheme,” Takaichi said.

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She also proposed establishing an Asia Oil Security Task Force in partnership with the International Energy Agency (IEA) and the Economic Research Institute for ASEAN and East Asia (ERIA). An IEA hub in Tokyo would serve as the task force’s center for coordinating emergency oil releases and transfers.

Takaichi said the initiatives would help strengthen the existing AZEC framework into AZEC 2.0, which aims to advance energy security, economic growth and decarbonization simultaneously.

“It is very possible to achieve both climate change countermeasures and economic growth. Japan will serve as the nexus connecting oil-producing countries and Asia,” she said.

Marcos welcomed stronger regional cooperation, warning that disruptions along critical energy routes, including the Strait of Hormuz, can affect supply chains across the region.

“Disruptions along critical supply routes, such as the Strait of Hormuz, never stay local. They reverberate across global supply chains,” Marcos said.

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The President said the Philippines is advancing its strategic petroleum reserve, supported by infrastructure and financing, while seeking investments in renewable energy, grid modernization, energy storage, natural gas and emerging technologies.

He also reiterated the country's target of securing at least 25 gigawatts of renewable energy capacity by 2035 and increasing renewables’ share in the power generation mix to 50% by 2040.