The Department of Justice (DOJ) has launched two modernization initiatives aimed at streamlining recruitment and strengthening the professional capabilities of justice sector personnel.

The DOJ-Online Application System (DOJ-OAS) and DOJ Academy were unveiled during the "DOJ Connect and Learn" event on Monday, 16 November, as Justice Secretary Fredderick Vida marked his first year in office.

The DOJ-OAS introduces a digital recruitment platform designed to simplify applications, reduce paperwork and improve transparency in the department's hiring process.

Through the system, applicants can register using their Google accounts, browse job vacancies based on preferred positions and locations, and upload credentials for use in multiple applications.

The platform also allows candidates to monitor their application status, from initial submission to evaluation by the DOJ Selection and Promotion Board.

Meanwhile, the DOJ Academy will serve as a centralized training institution for personnel from the department, its attached agencies and partner institutions in the justice sector.

The academy will offer standardized, competency-based programs covering prosecution and trial advocacy, cybercrime investigation, digital forensics, competition law, child protection and administrative governance.

Training activities will be conducted through existing learning facilities in Tagaytay City and Clark, Pampanga, as well as a newly inaugurated regional training center in Davao City.

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The initiative aims to expand access to professional development opportunities and strengthen coordination among justice sector institutions nationwide.

Vida led the ceremonial activation of the DOJ-OAS alongside Undersecretary Majken Anika Gran-Ong and Assistant Secretary Jose Arturo Malvar.

He also formally established the DOJ Academy through a ceremonial signing witnessed by Gran-Ong, Assistant Secretary Maria Charina Dy-Po, Prosecutor General Richard Anthony Fadullon and Senior Deputy State Prosecutor Hazel Decena-Valdez.

The launch coincided with Vida's first anniversary as justice secretary.

Vida initially assumed duties as officer in charge on 10 October 2025 before being appointed acting justice secretary on 13 November 2025. He took his oath before President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. at Malacañang on 17 November 2025.

During the program, Undersecretary Francis John Tejano presented a tribute video recognizing Vida's leadership during his first year.

“This will just be in addition to many things we’ve already done. And many more things that we are doing and we will do together. Because together, we deliver better. That’s the concept of Team DOJ,” Vida said.