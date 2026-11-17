President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. faces leaders of ASEAN Plus Three on Tuesday for the ASEAN Plus Three Summit at the Philippine International Convention Center

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Tuesday, 17 November, called for stronger cooperation between the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and its three dialogue partners, China, Japan and South Korea, to safeguard regional economic stability and sustain growth amid global uncertainties.

Speaking at the 29th ASEAN Plus Three Summit at the Philippine International Convention Center (PICC) in Pasay City, Marcos emphasized the importance of collective action in addressing economic challenges and strengthening regional resilience.

“It brings together China, Japan and Republic of Korea, connecting our markets, industries, technology and investment. Acting together, we can bring our peoples greater security today and greater confidence for tomorrow,” Marcos said in his opening remarks.

The President stressed that amid growing global fragmentation, the ASEAN Plus Three framework remains crucial in promoting shared prosperity and maintaining regional stability.

“With ASEAN at its center, the partnership gives us a platform to act on our common stake in a stable, connected region that sustains growth and opportunity for all,” he added.

Marcos cited existing regional mechanisms, including the Chiang Mai Initiative Multilateralisation (CMIM), which provides financial support to participating economies during crises, and the ASEAN Plus Three Emergency Rice Reserve, which helps strengthen food security during emergencies.

He said these arrangements, alongside cooperation across various sectors, enhance the region's capacity to respond collectively to economic disruptions and other challenges.

“These are foundations that we can build upon amid supply disruptions, financial uncertainties and natural disasters that plays pressures in our economies,” Marcos stressed.

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The summit brought together ASEAN leaders and representatives from China, Japan and South Korea to review the progress of regional cooperation and discuss its future direction.

Leaders were expected to adopt two ASEAN Plus Three statements focusing on maritime trade and logistics connectivity, and strengthening energy and food security resilience amid external shocks and supply chain disruptions.

The proposed statements aim to maintain regional trade flows, strengthen supply chains and protect livelihoods against economic and geopolitical uncertainties.