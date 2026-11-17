China on Tuesday, 17 November, urged Southeast Asian nations to prioritize cooperation and mutual trust over geopolitical differences amid continuing tensions in the South China Sea, including its maritime disputes with the Philippines.

Chinese Minister of Agriculture and Rural Affairs Zhang Zhu made the appeal during the ASEAN Plus Three (APT) Summit at the Philippine International Convention Center in Pasay City, attended by leaders and representatives from ASEAN, China, Japan and South Korea.

“We, the Chinese, believe that the flame runs high when everyone adds wood to the fire. The more difficulties we face, the more unity and coordination we need. The foundation of cooperation is mutual trust,” Zhang said.

He urged regional leaders to strengthen cooperation and promote peace and stability instead of allowing geopolitical considerations to undermine regional partnerships.

“Shoulder more sense of responsibility other than geopolitical calculations. Only in this way can we harness the role of ASEAN plus three cooperation as a main channel of East Asian cooperation,” he said further in his opening speech.

“Fend off risks and challenges together. Accelerate regional integration and expand cooperation areas to inject more positive energy into stability and prosperity in the region beyond,” he added.

Zhang acknowledged that geopolitical conflicts, slowing economic growth and overlapping risks continue to threaten regional stability.

“The world economy is encountering slower growth and overlapping risks. The economic growth and development achievements of East Asia are remarkable, but we are also faced with energy supply, food security, supply chain stability, and other challenges. ASEAN plus three cooperation was initiated in response to the Asian financial crisis, and we were tested by the international financial crisis and COVID,” he said, adding that it has become one of the most well-designed and productive cooperation mechanisms in Asia.

Also read 50 caliber machine gun, IED components uncovered in Leyte

He cited the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), Chiang Mai Initiative Multilateralisation and ASEAN Plus Three Emergency Rice Reserve as examples of regional cooperation that have strengthened economic resilience.

“Particularly, we delivered RCEP, the Chiang Mai Initiative Multilateralization, and the Emergency Rice Reserve Fund, as well as other important outcomes. These achievements are because of the common pursuit of peace, stability, cooperation and development by regional countries and our common values of peace, cooperation, openness and inclusiveness,” Zhang said.

His remarks came as ASEAN and China failed to finalize their long-awaited Code of Conduct (COC) in the South China Sea during the Philippines' chairmanship of the regional bloc.

Foreign Affairs Secretary Ma. Theresa Lazaro earlier confirmed that negotiators had reached provisional agreement on approximately 80 percent of the draft code, with the remaining discussions to continue under Singapore's ASEAN chairmanship in 2027.

The proposed agreement seeks to establish rules for managing maritime disputes and preventing confrontations in the South China Sea, where China's sweeping territorial claims overlap with those of several Southeast Asian countries.

Despite progress in negotiations, significant issues remain unresolved, including whether the agreement will be legally binding and how it will apply to disputed waters.

Reuters+1

Lazaro said the Philippines had made substantial progress but lacked sufficient time to conclude the negotiations before the end of its chairmanship.

“We have done 80 percent or more than that. So I don't think it's a failure. I think we have done what we have to do as far as Philippines as chair,” she said during a briefing Monday.

GMA News Online