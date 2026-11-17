The Bureau of Corrections (BuCor), in partnership with the Department of Justice-Office of Cybercrime (DOJ-OOC), conducted the third batch of its specialized cybersecurity training on 11 November to strengthen personnel capabilities against emerging digital threats.

The seminar, titled "Within the Walls: Strengthening Cyber Capabilities," was held at the BuCor National Headquarters in Muntinlupa City and attended by personnel from various offices, operating prisons and penal farms nationwide.

The initiative forms part of BuCor Director General Gregorio Pio Catapang Jr.'s efforts to strengthen security measures and protect correctional facilities, personnel, persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) and sensitive information systems.

BuCor Directorate for Security and Operations Director Eduardo Gogorza emphasized the growing threat of cybercrime within correctional institutions and the need to equip personnel with the skills to identify, assess and respond to digital security risks.

Gogorza, who concurrently heads the Communications and Tactical Operations Division and Information and Communications Technology Service, urged participants to apply the knowledge gained from the training to strengthen the agency's cybersecurity defenses.

Meanwhile, DOJ-OOC Assistant Director Chris Jark Ace Maño highlighted how rapid technological advancements and increasingly sophisticated criminal tactics have expanded security threats beyond physical prison facilities.

He stressed that cybersecurity protocols must be integrated into BuCor's overall security framework to protect sensitive information and maintain secure correctional operations.

Maño also underscored the importance of interagency cooperation, information sharing and continuous personnel training to address evolving cyber threats.

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The seminar featured discussions on cybercrime investigation, digital forensics, electronic evidence handling and cybersecurity.

Resource speakers included DOJ-OOC State Counsel II Jonalene Calara, National Bureau of Investigation Digital Forensics Chief Efren Abantao and DOJ-OOC Investigation Agent VI Inna Marie Feliz Protacio-Ladislao.

The sessions focused on proper investigative procedures, preserving the integrity of digital evidence and identifying vulnerabilities that could compromise government information systems and correctional operations.

In his closing remarks, New Bilibid Prison-Maximum Security Camp Commander Henry Avila thanked the DOJ-OOC for its continued partnership with BuCor.

He encouraged participants to apply their newly acquired skills, remain vigilant and strengthen institutional preparedness against cyber threats.