For Glenn Close, receiving an Honorary Oscar was also a chance to thank the artists who have inspired her to keep growing.

Accepting the recognition at the 17th Governors Awards, the actress delivered a heartfelt tribute to her peers, placing their influence and encouragement at the center of her moment in the spotlight.

“To be in this room tonight, embraced by the people who have consistently inspired me, whose work has sustained and challenged me and only made me want to be better, is the greatest honor of all.”

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Her words gave the occasion a personal meaning beyond the statuette. Close celebrated the privilege of belonging to a community whose work continues to move and challenge her.