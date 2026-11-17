The Department of Justice (DOJ) will bring together government officials, civil society advocates and community stakeholders for the 2026 Justice and Human Rights Summit from 24 to 26 November at the Manila Prince Hotel.

The three-day forum aims to address barriers preventing vulnerable Filipinos, including persons with disabilities (PWDs), senior citizens, women, children, indigenous peoples (IPs), persons deprived of liberty (PDLs), LGBTQIA+ individuals and residents of geographically isolated communities, from accessing legal services.

Justice Secretary Fredderick Vida emphasized the importance of including marginalized sectors in policy discussions, noting that those often excluded from decision-making face significant obstacles in seeking justice.

"Ngayong taon, pinalawak natin ang ating pagtuon. Ito ay patunay ng ating patuloy na pagsisikap na bumuo ng isang mas inklusibo, makatarungan, at makataong sistema ng hustisya," Vida said.

The summit seeks to improve access to legal remedies, strengthen public awareness of legal rights and expand partnerships between government agencies and civil society organizations.

Building on the Justice Sector Coordinating Council (JSCC) Convergence Program held in Pasay City last year, the 2026 summit will place greater emphasis on capacity-building, public education and addressing systemic barriers to justice.

The event carries the theme "Advancing a Human Rights-Based Justice System," aligning with the Philippine Development Plan 2023-2028's goal of expanding access to quality, affordable and rights-based legal services.

Last year's summit focused on children, protected sectors and women, featuring discussions led by human rights experts and legal practitioners.

Also read Panelo accuses Marcos admin of ‘relentless campaign’ vs. Duterte

Topics included child-sensitive justice systems, legal protection for victims of abuse and exploitation, the rights of senior citizens, PWDs and PDLs, and measures to protect women from sexual violence and online abuse.

This year, the DOJ is expanding its discussions to give greater attention to indigenous communities, LGBTQIA+ individuals, senior citizens and other sectors facing persistent barriers to legal assistance.