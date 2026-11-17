For 18-year-old Quira Quizon, the wish to return to school, spend time with friends and make new memories has taken on a deeper meaning. Since her lymphoma diagnosis, familiar routines have given way to treatment and the uncertainty that comes with being seriously ill.

The daughter of Vandolph and Jenn Quizon, and granddaughter of the late comedy legend Dolphy, shared a personal account on Facebook of how cancer has interrupted her youth and changed her outlook.

Behind the hospital appointments and medical procedures is a teenager grieving the experiences she has had to miss. While others continue with their everyday lives, Quira has had to set plans aside and focus on her health.

She spoke candidly about the emotional strain, acknowledging moments of fear, frustration and exhaustion. She has also learned to give herself room to struggle without expecting herself to appear courageous every day.

“There are days when I don’t feel brave, and I’ve learned that I don’t always have to be.”

That honesty runs through her message, alongside gratitude for the people helping her through treatment. Visits, prayers, messages and offers of assistance have brought comfort, even when she lacks the energy to reply. For Quira, the continued presence of others has made difficult days more manageable.

Her family has responded with reassurance of their own. Jenn expressed her love and promised that they would help carry the burden, while acknowledging that her daughter’s outlook also gives the family strength. In another Facebook update, she shared that Quira had gone home following her second cycle of chemo-immunotherapy.

Quira’s grandmother, actress Alma Moreno, also offered encouragement, urging her to hold on to her faith and assuring her of continued prayers.

Recovery remains a process Quira is learning to navigate. She recognizes that difficult days may still come, but she continues to look ahead to experiences beyond treatment.

“I still have so much living to do, so many things to experience, and so many memories left to make.”