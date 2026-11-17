PHOTOGRAPH courtesy of Bureau of the Treasury

THE Bureau of the Treasury

The Commission on Audit (COA) has flagged several procurement irregularities at the Bureau of Treasury (BTr) in 2025, including delayed projects without corresponding penalties and the use of procurement methods that allegedly violated government regulations.

In its annual audit report, COA identified P2.04 million in procurement deficiencies, excluding liquidated damages that should have been imposed on delayed projects.

State auditors found that the bureau failed to impose penalties despite the absence of sufficient documentation justifying extensions granted to contractors.

The audit body attributed the lapses partly to inadequate training among concerned personnel on the provisions of the New Government Procurement Act.

“Consequently, the validity, propriety, and regularity of paid transactions could not be ascertained while the absence of liquidated damages weakens safeguards against delays and may increase the risk of similar occurences in future procurements,” COA said.

The commission warned that failure to impose liquidated damages weakens accountability mechanisms and could encourage similar procurement delays.

In a separate finding, COA questioned the bureau's use of shopping as a procurement method for office supplies purchased between February and December 2025.

Auditors said the method was no longer recognized under the applicable provisions of the New Government Procurement Act.

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The BTr also failed to accomplish the required market scoping form, which documents the assessment of available suppliers, contractors and consultants before procurement activities.

COA said these lapses raised concerns over compliance with procurement standards and could expose the agency to audit disallowances.

State auditors also flagged the BTr Central Office's use of negotiated procurement for transactions that were supposed to follow small value procurement procedures under its approved 2024 Annual Procurement Plan.

Under negotiated procurement, government agencies may directly negotiate contracts with suppliers under circumstances allowed by law.

Small value procurement, meanwhile, follows a separate procedure intended to encourage competition among qualified suppliers.

COA said the bureau's deviation from its approved procurement plan undermined transparency and competitiveness in government transactions.