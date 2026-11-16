ASEAN adopts Philippine-led declaration to strengthen foundational learning

ASEAN leaders adopt the Philippine-led ASEAN Declaration on Foundational Learning (ADFL) during the 49th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits in Manila. Spearheaded by the Department of Education under Secretary Sonny Angara, the declaration establishes a shared regional commitment to strengthening foundational literacy, numeracy, and socio-emotional skills among children across Southeast Asia.

ASEAN leaders have adopted a Philippine-led declaration committing member states to improve children's foundational reading, mathematics, and socio-emotional skills as countries across the region work to address learning gaps.

The ASEAN Declaration on Foundational Learning was adopted on Monday during the 49th ASEAN Summit in Manila, following a proposal by the Department of Education (DepEd) in February.

“Building a strong, competitive region starts with the basics: giving every child a solid grip on reading and math from the very beginning,” Education Secretary Sonny Angara said.

The declaration makes foundational learning a shared regional priority, with the Philippines tasked with developing an implementing roadmap and pursuing regional interventions under the ASEAN Work Plan on Education for 2026 to 2030.

These include the ASEAN Academic Recovery and Catch-Up Program (ARC-UP), which will allow member states to share education data, direct resources toward struggling learners, and expand strategies to address learning deficiencies.

The declaration was endorsed by ASEAN education ministers in Singapore in July before securing approval from senior officials and the ASEAN Socio-Cultural Community Council earlier this month.

In the Philippines, DepEd is implementing the Academic Recovery and Accessible Learning (ARAL) Program to provide additional support to learners struggling with basic competencies.