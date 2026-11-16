Student and civic-led groups along with members of indigenous communities resumed their protests at Liwasang Bonifacio in Manila on Monday, 16 November, opposing the Pax Silica framework and the coming visit of US President Donald Trump.

A student-led civic group slammed the administration of President Ferdinand “Marcos” Jr. over its recent attempt to cover up the grievances of his people to prop up the country for foreign leaders that were participating in the 49th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit this November.

In a statement on Monday, the League of Filipino Students (LFS) condemned Malcañnang over its insistence to silence protests that were being conducted on the first day of the ASEAN Summit through the use of mass arrests and police brutality.

Gabriel Magtibay, the chairperson of LFS, claimed that Marcos was ruining the country for the sake of state leaders that would be visiting the country throughout the international event.

“You are a traitor, Marcos! This dynasty is consistent. Maximum violence for the poor, maximum luxury for foreign investors and corrupt officials,” Magtibay stated.

The youth leader expressed that the government had become desperate in its move to prevent the conduct of protests that were first kicked off through the “anti-Pax Silica student walkouts.”

Magtibay said that it was a clear attempt to shield foreign leaders from seeing the real status of the country.

Aside from Marcos, he similarly challenged the recent statement of Palace Press Officer and Presidential Communications Office undersecretary Claire Castro who had blamed protesters for the violence that was observed during a rally at Liwasang Bonifacio in Manila on Monday, 15 November.

Magtibay maintained that the government was only willing to listen when there were threats of massive protests against the government rather than through peaceful discussions.

Also read STILL TOO SMALL: Sandro defends P4.74-B budget

“To the ASEAN Delegates, they say it’s more fun in the Philippines? No! It’s more fake in the Philippines. It’s more fascist in the Philippines,” he stressed.

The LFS chairperson vowed to conduct further protests, encouraging more individuals to participate in the demonstration that was being carried out around the country.

“To fight for our land, environment, justice, and the future, let’s go to Liwasang Bonifacio. Let’s show the whole world the patriotic spirit of every Filipino,” Magtibay said.

LFS said that there have been reports that several of its members were captured by authorities, including around 40 students for the University of the Philippines Los Baños and 11 from the Polytechnic University of the Philippines.