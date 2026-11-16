The Department of Justice (DOJ) recorded 2,051 complaints against public prosecutors from 11 November 2025 to 16 November 2026 as part of its efforts to strengthen accountability within the prosecution service.

Justice Undersecretary Raul Vasquez said the DOJ's Prosecution Integrity Office (PIO) handled 1,386 active cases during the period, excluding previously resolved matters.

According to the department, 1,233 cases were pending review, while action documents had been issued in 235 cases.

The DOJ also reported that 13 cases resulted in formal charges, while three were resolved through formal decisions.

Vasquez emphasized that maintaining public confidence in the justice system requires strict adherence to ethical standards and accountability among government prosecutors.