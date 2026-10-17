Mindoro town to launch free rides for scholars

VICTORIA, Oriental Mindoro — Municipal scholars in Victoria, Oriental Mindoro, will receive free transportation beginning Monday, 19 October 2026, under a local government initiative aimed at reducing students' daily expenses.

The program, called Project RVI or Ruta para sa Victoreñong Iskolar, will provide transportation assistance to qualified municipal scholars, particularly those struggling to cover commuting expenses from their limited daily allowances.

Victoria Mayor Richard V. Inciong said the initiative would provide one trip in the morning and another in the afternoon for participating scholars.

The program is being implemented by the municipal government in partnership with Mindoro State University (MinSU), headed by university president Dr. Enya Marie D. Apostol.

According to Inciong, the free transportation service is intended to help students allocate more of their daily allowances to food and other essential needs.

The initiative will cover transportation within the municipality and is expected to benefit scholars attending classes at MinSU's Victoria campus.

Carrying the theme "Bawat Paglalakbay Patungo sa Tagumpay," Project RVI seeks to make education more accessible by addressing transportation expenses that can place an additional burden on students and their families.

The local government has not yet publicly specified the total number of beneficiaries, the complete transportation routes or the program's operating budget.

The scheduled launch on 19 October will mark the start of the municipality's planned free transportation assistance for its scholars.