Engr Gerald Mapalo of the Saint Louis University (SLU) Baguio presented the completed Baguio Character City Manual on November 16, 2026 at the Baguio City Hall grounds. Photo Courtesy of Baguio PIO

BAGUIO CITY — More than two decades after launching its citywide character-building campaign, Baguio City unveiled its completed Character City Manual during the flag-raising ceremony at City Hall on Monday, 16 November 2026.

The manual seeks to translate the city's longstanding commitment to moral values, civic responsibility and good governance into practical habits among residents.

Gerard Luis Mapalo of Saint Louis University (SLU), who served as one of the manual's writers, editors and designers, presented the publication before city officials, employees and residents.

"What began as an aspiration more than two decades ago has gradually evolved into a practical guide for the people of Baguio," Mapalo said.

The initiative dates back to 2003, when the city government adopted Resolution No. 107, committing schools, businesses, churches and civic organizations to character-building efforts.

In 2021, Ordinance No. 64 institutionalized the city's Values Restoration and Enhancement Program.

The city subsequently enacted Ordinance No. 39 on 17 April 2023, formally declaring Baguio a Character City and mandating the creation of a character-building and development manual.

The publication was developed under the Baguio Character Council, chaired by Mayor Benjamin Magalong, with contributions from local government offices, academic institutions and civil society organizations.

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SLU served as the lead academic institution, while educators from public and private schools contributed chapters. Student photographers from the university also provided visual documentation.

The manual combines universal ethical principles with indigenous Cordilleran values and contemporary governance practices.

It identifies five core values: truth, right action, peace, nonviolence and love, alongside seven pillars of character: trustworthiness, respect, responsibility, fairness, caring, citizenship and law-abidingness.

The guide also incorporates traditional Cordilleran concepts, including inayan, which discourages wrongdoing; binnadang, which emphasizes community cooperation; and kasiyana, which reflects hope that circumstances will improve.

Other principles covered include good governance, the circular economy and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

Mapalo emphasized that the manual's success would depend on how residents apply its principles in everyday life rather than merely acknowledging them.

"Lahat tayo, tao, hindi perpekto, pero may kakayahang maging mabuti," he said.

He stressed that character-building begins with individual choices that develop into habits, eventually shaping the broader community.