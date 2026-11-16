Scenes of a chaotic dispersal and nine arrests as progressive groups under the Bagong Alyansang Makabayan attempt to march toward the Philippine International Convention Center before being violently dispersed by the Philippine National Police in Manila, on 15 November 2026.

Mamamayang Liberal Party-list Rep. Leila de Lima has demanded the immediate release of protesters allegedly detained unlawfully during demonstrations coinciding with the Philippines' hosting of the 49th ASEAN Summit.

De Lima criticized the police response to protests held in recent days, accusing authorities of attempting to silence groups raising concerns over government policies and the visit of foreign leaders.

“Is this really the message we want to convey to ASEAN and other participating countries at the summit? Where is the maximum tolerance expected of police officers and their respect for freedom of speech and expression in these arrests?” De Lima wrote on social media Monday, 16 November 2026.

The former chairperson of the Commission on Human Rights (CHR) also questioned reports that some detainees were denied immediate access to their families and legal counsel.

While acknowledging the need to maintain order and security during a major international gathering, De Lima stressed that these measures should not come at the expense of constitutional rights.

“In a democracy, what the government must do is to listen, respect their rights and address their problems, not answer them with violence, harassment, and unlawful arrests,” she said.

“We strongly condemn these arrests and the disregard for protesters’ rights,” she added.

De Lima called for a thorough investigation into alleged abuses by law enforcement personnel documented in social media posts and news reports.

Also read ASEAN protest arrests biggest single-day mass arrest under Marcos Jr. — BAYAN

She also demanded accountability for officers found responsible for violations.

“All protesters who have been illegally detained must be released immediately!” she said.

Reports indicated that at least 300 protesters were arrested in Muntinlupa City on Sunday, 15 November, while more than 100 others were apprehended at Liwasang Bonifacio in Manila.

In a separate social media post Sunday night, Gabriela Women's Party Rep. Sarah Elago said she, CHR representatives and lawyers for the detained protesters were prevented from entering Camp Bagong Diwa in Taguig City, where hundreds were reportedly being held.

Elago raised concerns over the detainees' access to legal representation and their condition while in police custody.

“It is the right of those arrested to have legal representation. Nothing should block their access to their lawyers and to the mechanisms that uphold their safety and rights,” she said.

The demonstrations coincided with the ASEAN Summit, which opened on 15 November and runs through 18 November.