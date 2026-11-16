Sen. Christopher "Bong" Go extended financial and relief assistance to 26 families affected by a fire in Lagonglong, Misamis Oriental, assuring them of continued support as they recover from the incident.

Go's office distributed aid at the Barangay Umagos Hall on Thursday, 12 November 2026, two days after the fire struck the community.

The affected families received financial assistance, grocery packs, water containers, shirts, vitamins and other essential supplies.

Selected beneficiaries also received shoes and a mobile phone through a raffle.

Go acknowledged the difficulties faced by residents who lost their homes and belongings, emphasizing the importance of providing immediate assistance to families affected by emergencies.

"Alam kong napakahirap mawalan ng tahanan at mga gamit na pinaghirapan ninyo, lalo na kung biglaan itong nangyari. Kaya sa abot ng aming makakaya, patuloy po kaming tutulong para kahit papaano ay maibsan ang inyong pinagdadaanan. Ang importante po sa ngayon ay ligtas kayo at ang inyong mga pamilya," Go said.

The senator also recognized the efforts of Lagonglong Mayor Franz Angelo Capistrano and local officials in responding to the needs of affected residents.

He stressed the importance of coordination among government agencies and local authorities to ensure timely assistance reaches vulnerable communities.

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"Sa ating mga kababayan na naapektuhan ng sunog, huwag po kayong mawalan ng pag-asa. Mahirap man ang inyong pinagdadaanan ngayon, sana ay magsilbi itong paalala na hindi kayo nag-iisa. Nandito lang po kami, handang tumulong sa abot ng aming makakaya. Ang inyong kaligtasan at kapakanan ang lagi nating uunahin," Go added.

Go pledged to continue supporting disaster relief and recovery initiatives for communities affected by fires and other emergencies.