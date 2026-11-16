(November 02 2026) Few Barrier serving as a divider between the bus carousel and private vehicles at Nepa Q-Mart bus station, removed by the MMDA after they allow private vehicles temporarily to use a portion of the EDSA Busway from Mega Q Mart to Boni Avenue starting Monday, November 2 amid road rehabilitation works, DOTr Secretary Vince Dizon announced on Monday. Photo/Analy Labor

The government is putting P217.11 million worth of EDSA Busway rehabilitation works up for bidding as it moves to improve commuter facilities along one of Metro Manila’s busiest transport corridors.

The Department of Transportation (DOTr) has opened the procurement process for the second phase of the EDSA Busway Stations Rehabilitation Project, offering contractors a year-long contract to upgrade infrastructure supporting the capital’s major bus transport system.

In an invitation to bid issued on 14 November, the agency set the project’s approved budget at P217,112,474.06, with the winning contractor required to complete the design and construction works within 365 calendar days.

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“The DOTr now invites bids for the above Procurement Project. Completion of the Works is required within three hundred sixty-five calendar days,” the agency said.

Since its launch in 2020, the busway has served more than 367 million passengers as of August.

The DOTr is also rehabilitating stations in Bagong Barrio, Balintawak and Guadalupe, while planning new stops in Cubao, Magallanes and the Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange to expand passenger capacity and improve transport connectivity.

However, the latest bidding notice did not identify the stations covered by the second phase or specify the improvements to be undertaken.

The DOTr will select the contractor through competitive bidding under Republic Act No. 12009, or the New Government Procurement Act, using a non-discretionary pass/fail evaluation system.

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Participation is limited to Filipino citizens, sole proprietorships, cooperatives, and companies with at least 60 percent Filipino ownership.

Interested contractors have until 11 a.m. on 7 December to submit their proposals, with the agency scheduling the opening of technical bids on the same day.

“Late bids shall not be accepted,” the DOTr said.

A pre-bid conference is scheduled for 23 November at 2:30 p.m. at The Columbia Tower in Mandaluyong City, with the proceedings also accessible through the agency’s official Facebook page.

Bidding documents are available for P50,000 and may also be downloaded from the Philippine Government Electronic Procurement System and the DOTr website, subject to payment of the required fee before bid submission.

The agency requires all proposals to be accompanied by bid security and reserves the right to reject bids, declare a failed bidding, or withhold the contract award in accordance with procurement regulations.