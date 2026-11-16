Market rout sends PSEi back to pandemic-era depths

The Philippine Stock Exchange Index (PSEi) plunged 111.61 points, or 2 percent, to 5,481.88 on Monday, while the peso weakened 22 centavos, or 0.35 percent, to P63.94 per US dollar from Friday’s close of P63.72, as stagflation concerns and expectations of further US monetary tightening weighed on Philippine assets.

The benchmark closed at its lowest level since 18 May 2020, when it finished at 5,479.35 at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

All sectoral indices declined, led by Mining and Oil, which dropped 3.69 percent. Only five PSEi constituents advanced, with Ayala Corp. leading the gainers with a 1.70-percent increase.

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Market turnover reached P6.49 billion, above the year-to-date daily average of P6.24 billion. Foreign investors were net sellers, recording outflows of P155.80 million.

Analysts attributed Monday’s sell-off to mounting concerns over the Philippine economy’s combination of elevated inflation and slowing growth. October headline inflation accelerated to 7.8 percent from 7.2 percent in September, while economic growth was reported at 5.4 percent, compared with 4.8 percent previously, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority.

RCBC chief economist Michael Ricafort said the pullback was driven by the “year-on-year decline in net income of some of the largest listed local companies and signals, as well as hints from some large business executives about the risk of stagflation.”

Luis Limlingan, head of sales at Regina Capital, likewise attributed the decline to concerns over tighter monetary conditions as the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas continues to address rising inflation.

“Investor sentiment remained subdued amid concerns that the BSP may have limited room for further monetary tightening, as broadening price pressures complicate the outlook while additional rate hikes could further weigh on economic activity,” he said.

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The peso’s latest decline also came amid a stronger US dollar following hotter-than-expected US inflation data. Consumer prices rose 0.4 percent in October, above the 0.3-percent forecast, while core prices increased 0.3 percent. The figures reinforced expectations of a possible Federal Reserve rate increase in December, supporting the dollar and making dollar-denominated assets more attractive.

Oil prices remained another risk. Brent crude edged up to $95.89 a barrel on Monday after reported tanker incidents in the Strait of Hormuz revived concerns over energy shipments, although expectations of a global supply surplus limited the increase. Higher oil costs could widen the Philippines’ import bill and increase demand for dollars.