D&L Industries Inc. is looking to turn locally sourced renewable materials into higher-value chemical products for domestic and export markets, as its specialty chemicals arm moves closer to commercializing a new alternative to petroleum-based paint additives.

Through Chemrez Technologies Inc., the listed manufacturer is developing a bio-based paint additive that could open new revenue opportunities while reducing reliance on conventional petrochemical inputs.

The product, developed in partnership with a scientist under the Department of Science and Technology’s (DOST) Balik Scientist Program, is undergoing further evaluation for commercial-scale production and wider industry adoption.

The company sees strong potential in both local and export markets, although a commercial rollout timeline has yet to be disclosed.

“Through our wholly owned subsidiary, Chemrez Technologies, D&L Industries remains committed to advancing research and innovation by translating laboratory-scale discoveries into commercially viable specialty products,” D&L President and CEO Alvin Lao said over the weekend.

“In collaboration with scientific experts, we continue to develop high-value coconut-based derivatives, specialty oleochemicals, and specialty resins, maximizing the value of locally available resources and strengthening the competitiveness of Philippine industries,” Lao added.

Chemrez is also tapping scientific expertise to address technical and regulatory hurdles in chemical manufacturing, particularly processing bottlenecks that can delay the transition from laboratory development to commercial production.

The company said collaboration among manufacturers, academic institutions and government researchers could help accelerate product development and bring locally developed technologies to market.

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Chemrez recently received recognition from the DOST during the Balik Scientist Program Annual Convention for its role in hosting returning Filipino scientists and supporting industrial research.